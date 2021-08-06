Where to get the cheapest and most expensive fish and chips or ice cream

According to new data, a fish and chip lunch at the beach can cost anything from £6.30 to nearly £15.

Depending on where you live in the UK, a single 99 ice cream will cost anything from £1.40 to £3.25.

According to Premier Inn’s study, Aberystwyth, Swansea, Llandudndo, and Porthcrawl are the cheapest towns in Wales for a fish and chip supper, with local averages of £7.50 for a big amount.

Weston-super-Mare and Southwold in Suffolk were the cheapest individual towns for a creamy ice cold 99, at an average of £1.40 each.

With so many people taking a coastal break in the UK this year, the country’s largest hotel chain wanted to know which regions and towns in the country were the most affordable for sampling traditional seaside fare like fish and chips, as well as other retro treats like 99 ice cream and a hot bag of doughnuts.

Cornwall was the most costly region for beach pleasures, with large portions of fish and chips costing around £13 in towns like Padstow, Fowey, and St. Mawes. Cornish towns also ranked first in terms of the cost of a 99 ice cream, with Falmouth and Newquay charging an average of £3.

According to the Premier Inn survey, a large cod and chips will set you back £9.60 in the UK; an ice cream cone with a flake will set you back £2.35, and a bag of hot doughnuts will set you back £2.50.

Over 500 independent eateries and shops in over 100 of the country’s most popular seaside towns were contacted for the study, which included recording the price of a large portion of fish and chips (cod or haddock when available), a 99 ice-cream cone (either Mr. Whippy soft serve or a single scoop alternative, with one chocolate flake), and a hot bag of sugared doughnuts (typically 3-5 in a serving).

td style=“arial, sans-serif; font-size: 13px; margin-top: 0px; margin-right: 0px; margin-left: 0px; padding-top: 0px; padding-right: 0px; padding-left: 0px; vertical-align: bottom; overflow: visible; background-color: transparent; width: 156px; border-color:

“The summary comes to an end.”