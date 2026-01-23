Where to Celebrate Burns Night with Scottish Feasts in London

As January 25 approaches, London’s dining scene gears up for an unforgettable celebration of Burns Night. From high-end hotel banquets to casual pub events, many of the city’s finest establishments are offering traditional Scottish fare and festivities to honor Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns.

Scottish-Inspired Dining Across the Capital

At the renowned Mayfair hotel, a luxurious five-course Burns Night menu awaits guests, with highlights such as glazed haggis, Highland venison, and a traditional Scottish dessert, cranachan. Whisky aficionados can pair their meals with Aberfeldy Distillery’s finest whiskies. The full menu is available à la carte from January 19 to 25 for those unable to attend the main event. 16 Carlos Place, Mayfair, W1K 2AL, connaught.co.uk.

In Walthamstow, the Big Penny Social will host a massive Burns Night bash in its beer hall, offering space for over 1,000 guests across multiple nights. With ceilidhs, live music, Gaelic dances, bagpipes, and a hearty Scottish dinner of haggis, neeps, and tatties, it’s set to be a celebration of epic proportions on January 21, 22, and 25. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL, bigpennysocial.co.uk.

For a more intimate experience, Sussex restaurant in Soho will bring a touch of Scottish charm on January 24, complete with whisky cocktails, a bagpiper, and a traditional Burns Night dinner. Guests will enjoy innovative dishes like mushroom Marmite eclairs and lamb Wellington, all served with haggis and truffled potatoes. 63–64 Frith Street, W1D 3JW, sussex-restaurant.com.

Meanwhile, the newly revamped Grill at The Dorchester will serve a delightful Burns Night menu from January 23 to 26, featuring dishes like cullen skink with smoked haddock and Scottish venison with haggis and tatties. The evening begins with a cocktail made from Glenturret whisky. 53 Park Lane, W1K 1QA, dorchestercollection.com.

For Those Seeking Something More Casual

West London’s Julie’s restaurant offers a festive blend of Scottish flavors and lively atmosphere from January 19 to 25. Dishes like a lamb belly and haggis Scotch egg, crispy langoustines, and a traditional haggis with neeps and tatties are on the menu, alongside a unique whisky ice cream dessert. 135 Portland Road, W11 4LW, juliesrestaurant.com.

For a lighter take on the occasion, Ria’s Pizza in Soho and Notting Hill is hosting a quirky Burns Night feast. The menu includes haggis pops, a haggis, neeps, and tatties pizza pie, and a deep-fried Mars bar with Irn Bru ice cream. At just £35 per person, it’s a playful and affordable way to mark the occasion. Available until January 25 at multiple locations. rias.world.

Whether you’re looking for a high-end feast or a fun, casual gathering, London offers a wide array of options to toast the Bard and enjoy Scotland’s rich culinary heritage on January 25. For those craving a more traditional celebration, the Ceilidh Club at Cecil Sharp House promises a night of jigs, reels, and poetry to cap off the evening with Auld Lang Syne. 2 Regent’s Park Road, NW1 7AY, londonceilidhclub.com.

From fine dining to lively gatherings, there’s a Burns Night experience in London to suit every taste and budget. So grab your kilt, raise a glass of Scotch, and celebrate the poetry and tradition of Robert Burns.