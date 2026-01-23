Close Menu
    Where to Celebrate Burns Night with Scottish Feasts in London

    The Connaught Grill

    As January 25 approaches, London’s dining scene gears up for an unforgettable celebration of Burns Night. From high-end hotel banquets to casual pub events, many of the city’s finest establishments are offering traditional Scottish fare and festivities to honor Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns.

    Scottish-Inspired Dining Across the Capital

    At the renowned Mayfair hotel, a luxurious five-course Burns Night menu awaits guests, with highlights such as glazed haggis, Highland venison, and a traditional Scottish dessert, cranachan. Whisky aficionados can pair their meals with Aberfeldy Distillery’s finest whiskies. The full menu is available à la carte from January 19 to 25 for those unable to attend the main event. 16 Carlos Place, Mayfair, W1K 2AL, connaught.co.uk.

    In Walthamstow, the Big Penny Social will host a massive Burns Night bash in its beer hall, offering space for over 1,000 guests across multiple nights. With ceilidhs, live music, Gaelic dances, bagpipes, and a hearty Scottish dinner of haggis, neeps, and tatties, it’s set to be a celebration of epic proportions on January 21, 22, and 25. 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL, bigpennysocial.co.uk.

    For a more intimate experience, Sussex restaurant in Soho will bring a touch of Scottish charm on January 24, complete with whisky cocktails, a bagpiper, and a traditional Burns Night dinner. Guests will enjoy innovative dishes like mushroom Marmite eclairs and lamb Wellington, all served with haggis and truffled potatoes. 63–64 Frith Street, W1D 3JW, sussex-restaurant.com.

    Meanwhile, the newly revamped Grill at The Dorchester will serve a delightful Burns Night menu from January 23 to 26, featuring dishes like cullen skink with smoked haddock and Scottish venison with haggis and tatties. The evening begins with a cocktail made from Glenturret whisky. 53 Park Lane, W1K 1QA, dorchestercollection.com.

    For Those Seeking Something More Casual

    West London’s Julie’s restaurant offers a festive blend of Scottish flavors and lively atmosphere from January 19 to 25. Dishes like a lamb belly and haggis Scotch egg, crispy langoustines, and a traditional haggis with neeps and tatties are on the menu, alongside a unique whisky ice cream dessert. 135 Portland Road, W11 4LW, juliesrestaurant.com.

    For a lighter take on the occasion, Ria’s Pizza in Soho and Notting Hill is hosting a quirky Burns Night feast. The menu includes haggis pops, a haggis, neeps, and tatties pizza pie, and a deep-fried Mars bar with Irn Bru ice cream. At just £35 per person, it’s a playful and affordable way to mark the occasion. Available until January 25 at multiple locations. rias.world.

    Whether you’re looking for a high-end feast or a fun, casual gathering, London offers a wide array of options to toast the Bard and enjoy Scotland’s rich culinary heritage on January 25. For those craving a more traditional celebration, the Ceilidh Club at Cecil Sharp House promises a night of jigs, reels, and poetry to cap off the evening with Auld Lang Syne. 2 Regent’s Park Road, NW1 7AY, londonceilidhclub.com.

    From fine dining to lively gatherings, there’s a Burns Night experience in London to suit every taste and budget. So grab your kilt, raise a glass of Scotch, and celebrate the poetry and tradition of Robert Burns.

