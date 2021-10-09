Where the City Region’s revitalization is having a positive impact.

Liverpool’s recent development and redevelopment history has not engendered widespread public trust.

In March, the Caller inspection report revealed a “deeply concerning picture of mismanagement” within certain areas of Liverpool City Council, prompting the appointment of government-appointed commissioners to oversee the council’s planning, regeneration, highways, and property management departments.

The report’s conclusions and effects have justifiably cast a pall over Liverpool’s recent regeneration and left residents wondering where the city is headed next.

How Liverpool aims to recover from the storms of the previous year, from scandal to success

However, while the Caller report was groundbreaking in its conclusions, it did not represent the entire picture of the city region’s redevelopment.

Where citizens may tire of craning their necks to watch stalled progress, there are also rays of hope emerging that reflect the best of ‘positive planning,’ which is a fundamental aspect of Liverpool City Council’s goal for its next chapter of regeneration.

There are examples of innovative, community-focused, and egalitarian development and regeneration throughout the city region.

And they don’t all have to be ten floors tall with cutting-edge CGI renderings. Ideas and a strong sense of place are just as important as any cosmetic development in reviving an area.

Here are a few examples of where the City Region is doing things correctly when it comes to regeneration.

The 14-story high, 200,000 sq ft Spine structure, which stands out among Liverpool’s skyline, isn’t only about scale.

The dominating structure within the Paddington Village renovation is in reality one of the healthiest structures in the UK, planting a flag into the ground as the eastern doorway of the knowledge quarter innovation region.

The Spine building was built in accordance with medical research principles laid out in the international WELL Standard, earning WELL Platinum certification upon completion.

As a result, it’s expected to become one of the UK’s most progressive and healthy workplaces for mental and physical well-being.

The Royal College of Physicians will have a northern home in the Spine.