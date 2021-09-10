Where is the Pokemon Go Safari Zone in Liverpool in 2021, as well as the dates, tickets, and refunds?

This year, gamers can attend an official Pokémon GO event in Liverpool.

The Pokémon GO Safari Zone is a real-world celebration that will take place in three places around the world, including Sefton Park next month.

Trainers may go on a hunt for the popular augmented reality characters while touring Sefton Park in Liverpool.

Niantic Inc teamed up with Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team last year to bring the event to the United Kingdom for the first time.

Liverpool was chosen with two other US cities – Philadelphia and St Louis – to host the event, which was set to take place over the Easter holidays in 2020 but was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The Pokémon GO Safari Zone, which will take over Sefton Park from Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17, has been scheduled.

“We’re thrilled to inform that this Safari Zone event will take place with numerous modifications intended to ensure safe gameplay,” reads a statement on the Pokémon GO Live website.

“Ticket holders have the option of attending the in-person Safari Zone event in Sefton Park or participating in event games from anywhere in the world!

“Only those who have paid tickets have access to the event’s content. There will be no more tickets available for purchase. Attendees who plan to attend in person must RSVP in advance.

“All City Explorer Passes will be fully reimbursed. Keep an eye out for more information.”

While many Pokémon Go lovers will certainly come on Sefton Park next month, there is still a chance to play for those who can’t. Ticketholders can participate “no matter where they are in the world,” according to the Pokémon GO Live website.

Whether they attend an in-person event or play online, ticket holders will have access to the following features.

Featured Pokémon will be drawn to Incense and will arrive in the wild.

You’ll be able to accomplish Special Research and Field Research activities that are only available during the event.

During event hours, incense will burn for eight hours.

Lure Modules that are engaged during the event will last four hours.

There will be special 2km Eggs available.

