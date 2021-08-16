‘Where is my President?’ a tearful Afghan reporter asks the Pentagon. What happened to President Ghani?’

“Where is my president?” a weeping Afghan reporter questioned a Pentagon official. President [Ashraf] Ghani, where are you?” During a press briefing regarding the Taliban’s swift takeover of Afghanistan.

“I’m quite unhappy because, as an Afghan woman, I didn’t anticipate the Taliban to take down my flag overnight. This is my personal flag. “Everyone is outraged, particularly women,” the correspondent explained. “However, where is former President Ghani, my president? People expected him to stand by the people, but he bolted, and we have no idea where he is. We don’t even have a President.”

She continued, “President Biden said that president…he has to fight for us people, they have to do everything, and we were able to financially help them, but we don’t have any president.” “We have nothing…. folks are unsure of what to do.”

President Ghani’s whereabouts are unknown, according to the Pentagon spokesman. Ghani has fled the nation and is currently hiding in an unknown place. He claimed he left to avert more carnage and violence from people who could have defended his rule.

The Pentagon official expressed his respect for the reporter’s concern and pain.

“It’s apparent and obvious, and nobody here at the Pentagon is happy with the photos that have been coming out in the last few days, and we’re all aware of the kind of governance that has occurred. He stated, “Government that the Taliban is capable of.”

“We have made significant investments in Afghanistan and the accomplishments that women and girls have made, politically, economically, and socially, and we absolutely understand and share your suffering. “It’s unlikely to be to the same degree,” the person added.

He stated that the US is currently focusing on “ensuring that we do the best we can for those Afghans who assisted us.” His remark is most likely a reference to Afghans who have aided US military and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan since the US occupation began 20 years ago. The Taliban is thought to be looking for locals who assisted US forces and planning to murder them for opposing the Taliban’s Islamic extreme regime.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.