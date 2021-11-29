Where Has Brian Laundrie’s Gun Gone? It was discovered missing on the day of the disappearance by the parents.

According to their family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, Brian Laundrie’s parents noticed one of their pistols was stolen the day they reported their son missing.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie turned over their firearms to law police on Sept. 17 when they learned one handgun was missing from its container, according to the lawyer, who spoke to WWSB, an ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida. On the same day, officials learned that Brian Laundrie’s location was unknown.

Bertolino and law enforcement agreed that “it was best for that information not to be public,” therefore the information regarding the missing gun was kept hidden from the public until now.

“Imagine if the public thought Brian had a gun at the time, given the frantic situation,” Bertolino told CNN. “I can’t speak to why (law enforcement) withheld the information, but we discussed it at the time, and I believe they felt the same way I did.” After weeks of searching, Brian Laundrie’s human remains were discovered last month at a Florida preserve. His body was discovered with his belongings, which included a backpack and a notebook.

The remains were transferred for further examination, and it was found that he committed himself by shooting himself in the head.

Following the news of his autopsy, doubts about the whereabouts of the pistol and what Brian Laundrie’s death meant for his case erupted on Twitter.

Brian Laundrie, 23, went missing on Sept. 14 after officials discovered his fiancee Gabby Petito’s body in a Wyoming national forest. Petito’s death was deemed a homicide by manual strangulation, with Brian Laundrie identified as a suspect.