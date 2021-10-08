Where did Ridley Road take place? Locations for a BBC drama are being filmed.

You might recognize some of the moments on television if you’ve been watching the new BBC drama Ridley Road.

Although the drama is set in London during the swinging 1960s, filming did not take place there.

Instead, vintage props were utilised to transport areas of Liverpool city centre back in time for filming.

Parts of the drama were shot at Liverpool Town Hall, with camera crews setting up shop in the area as early as January.

Old London buses and vintage automobiles, including a 1960s Vauxhall Cresta, were spotted parked near Exchange Flags.

Andy Teebay of The Washington Newsday photographed fascist “Britain Awake” signs in the city center, as well as newspaper clippings from ‘The Gazette’ that were displayed around Exchange Flags.

For filming earlier this year, William Brown Street, near St George’s Hall, was also transported to the 1960s.

A copy of a lion statue was seen parked on the cobblestones with a historic police truck.

Manchester’s Northern Quarter, Piccadilly, and Ancoats were also used as filming sites for the drama.

Ridley Road is set in 1962 and follows Vivien Epstein, a Jewish hairdresser from Manchester, as she flees her overbearing parents David and Liza Epstein and her impending marriage to fly to London in search of her true love, Jack Morris.

Her uncle, the gruff Soly Malinovsky, and Soly’s wife Nancy advise her not to follow Jack to his last known address on the famed Ridley Road.

Vivien, determined to stay in London, takes up residence with the very traditional Nettie Jones and finds work at Barbara’s contemporary Soho hair salon.

Her world is flipped upside down, however, when she learns that Jack has gone missing while working undercover to infiltrate Colin Jordan’s neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement.

Vivien decides to go undercover herself to find out what happened to Jack, with the help of the anti-fascist 62 Group led by Soly and Nancy.

Ridley Road will air four episodes every Sunday, and the complete series is now accessible to watch on the BBC iPlayer.