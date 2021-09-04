Where Could The Next COVID-19 Crisis Occur?

Since late 2020, vaccines against the COVID-19 virus have been accessible in various parts of the world. While more severe variations have tended to emerge in nations with limited access to vaccines and poor vaccination rates, researchers warn that wealthier countries with greater access to vaccines may be the ones to help spark the next major epidemic.

Despite initial encouraging rollouts in Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States, all three nations have seen rates plummet, and a general plateau in new vaccines and doses has seen all three countries stagnate when it comes to fully immunized persons. Experts now warn that it might trigger a new crisis in terms of eradicating the virus once and for all and restoring true normalcy to life around the world.

According to Bharat Pankhania, senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, “if one were to construct a graph of vaccine coverage versus danger, there would be a straight development, the bigger the vaccine coverage, the less the threats, and the other way around.” “Of course, we aim to get 90 percent coverage, but it is a difficult task globally. If we get to 70% and stay there, there will be a lot of occasional breakouts, which will put a strain on health care. Worse, it will increase the likelihood of the virus mutating and emergence of dangerous variants.”

More unvaccinated people make it simpler for virus particles to mutate and form new strains that are resistant to vaccines that have already been developed, necessitating boosters and possibly extra doses. With rates halting in these wealthier countries for various reasons, there is a greater chance of new strains and viral spread not only in those areas, but also in the poorest countries with far less access to vaccines.

“It is practically impossible to prevent viruses from crossing borders, so any country’s weakness is an issue for all countries,” said Simon Clarke, an associate professor of microbiology at the University of Reading.

The United Kingdom has 64 percent of its population fully vaccinated, with over 91 million shots distributed, Israel has 61 percent of its population fully vaccinated, with over 13 million shots administered, and the United States has 53 percent of its population fully vaccinated, with 372 million doses administered, according to data from the New York Times. All three lag behind the United Arab Emirates in contrast to other countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.