Where can you watch England’s Euro 2020 match against Ukraine on Saturday?

This weekend, a number of Liverpool bars will host England against Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter final.

Gareth Southgate’s side made history earlier this week when they defeated Germany 2-0 at Wembley, with to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the second half.

It was the first time the two sides have met in a tournament since the 2010 World Cup.

The match was a historic one, packed of drama between two of football’s most vivid rivals, but England triumphed.

On Saturday, July 3, England will meet Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine, who advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Sweden.

At 8 p.m., the game will begin.

Finding a good place to watch such an exciting game might be difficult, but we’ve compiled a list of places where you can support the Three Lions.

Einstein Bierhaus is a bar in Einstein, Germany.

This Concert Square bar is presenting all of the athletic activity from the Euros 2020, with 34 indoor and outdoor screens and space spanning two stories.

Concert Square is located at 26 Fleet Street, London, L1 4AN.

McCooley’s

In Liverpool, McCooley’s has two locations, one on Concert Square and the other on Mathew Street, and both are showing football.

It recommends arriving early to secure a space on its Instagram page.

6-50 Wood St, L1 4AQ/ 9-12 Temple Court, L2 6PY

Dockleaf

The urban local venue in Cains Brewery Village boasts a roof terrace so can accommodate indoor and outdoor guests. People are advised to book in advance because space fills fast.

When the bar played England vs Germany on Tuesday, only limited tables were available a few hours before kick off.

Cains Brewery Village, Stanhope Street, L8 5XJ

Entry Bar

The outdoor city centre bar boasts a gazebo and heaters where you can enjoy the atmosphere of the Euros.

On June 29, the venue tweeted: “We still have a few tables left for the England match later, call us on 07872 447516 to book a table, £5 deposit per person which is deducted from your final drinks bill.”

It will likely be operating a similar policy on Saturday.

Seel Street, L1 4AU

Exchange Flags

Exchange Flags will be playing the Ukraine.