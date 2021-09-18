Where can you see the Red Arrows today over Merseyside?

This afternoon, the Red Arrows are expected to fly over a Merseyside town.

The iconic jets will fly over the north west today as part of a flyover for the G7 Speakers Conference, which is now underway at Astley Hall in Chorley.

The Manchester Evening News claims that after flying in over the Irish Sea off the coast of Lytham St Anne’s, they will be visible at points around Greater Manchester before flying over Southport.

The mother of the bride’s arm is broken by an ex-girlfriend, causing the wedding to be ruined.

Before the jets return to Manchester, you can catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows at 12.58pm above the skies of Sefton.

According to the Military Airshow website, the full flight path and times are as follows, subject to weather conditions:

12.28pm – Scampton 12.30 p.m. in Fiskerton 12.40 p.m. Leek 12.42pm – Crewe 12.49pm – Llyn Brenig 12.55 p.m. – Overseas 12.57pm — Lytham St Annes 12.58pm – Southport 12.59 p.m. in Bretherton 1 p.m. Chorley 1.02pm – Heywood 1.05pm – Holmfirth 1.11pm – Eastoft 1.15pm – Scampton

Following the M62 corridor home, they will return to their base in Scampton, Lincolnshire, through Holmfirth and Scunthorpe.