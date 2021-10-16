Where can you get the cheapest fuel in Merseyside now that petrol prices have reached a nine-year high?

Ministers have been urged to consider lowering fuel VAT as gasoline prices have risen to a nine-year high.

According to the RAC, the average price of a litre of petrol on UK forecourts is now 140.22p.

That is the highest level since September 2012, and it is only 2p short of the all-time high set in April of that year.

In just over a year, prices have risen by roughly 26p per litre, owing to a more than doubling in the price of a barrel of oil to 83 US dollars.

According to the RAC, higher oil prices have resulted in drivers paying 4p per litre more in VAT than a year ago.

According to Petrolprices.com, the cheapest unleaded fuel in Merseyside as of October 11 is 127.9p from Costco on Waterloo Street in Liverpool.

At 130.7p per litre, Asda on Orrell Lane and Morrisons on Telegraph Way in Kirkby tied for second place.

At 133.7p a litre, Costco on Waterloo Street is also the lowest for diesel.

At 134.7p per litre, Telegraph Way Morrisons was the second cheapest for diesel.

The most costly unleaded is 144.9p per litre at Park Lane Filling Station in Bootle, which is located on Park Lane West.

Park Lane Filling Station has the most costly diesel in the area, at 148.9p a litre.

The changeover to E10 petrol in September, which boosted the biofuel content, increased average UK costs by roughly 1p per litre.

“Our research shows we haven’t seen the petrol price at this level since September 2012, and we’re now worryingly near to the all-time average UK price high of 142.48p set in the same year,” said RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

“This is a big problem at a time when people and businesses are suffering spiraling prices in other sectors.”

Mr Williams encouraged ministers to look into lowering the gasoline VAT.

“We call on the government to take action and do everything it can to help drivers,” he said.

“While the price of oil has more than quadrupled in a year, drivers’ forecourt costs are compounded by the fact that petrol costs approximately 58p.”

