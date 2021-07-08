Where can I sign a petition demanding a Monday bank holiday if England wins the Euros?

If England wins the Euros, tens of thousands of people have signed a petition calling for an extra Bank Holiday Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s squad beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday night at Wembley, thanks to striker Harry Kane’s extra-time goal.

They will now face Italy in the final on Sunday at 8 p.m.

If England wins Euro 2020, an extra bank holiday could be in the works.

However, rumors currently claim that if England defeats Italy in their match, the UK may be granted an additional Bank Holiday.

Rumours of a national day of celebration were floating around Whitehall late Friday night, according to Politico.

Since then, a petition has been started, with over 70,000 signatures in just a few hours.

The petition can be found here.

Boris Johnson complimented England manager Gareth Southgate’s leadership style, claiming he did a “absolutely wonderful job” at the Euros and hinting at a bank holiday in his honor.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to predict anything that the honours people may decide,” the Prime Minister said when asked if Sir Gareth may be next.

“However, I believe Gareth Southgate has done a wonderful job.”

“What amazes me is how he changes it up, how he mixes it up, and how he plays a different set of possibilities depending on the match.”

“So, good luck on Sunday.”

When asked about a Monday bank holiday, he remarked, “I think it would be tempting fate, but let’s see what happens.”