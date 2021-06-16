Where can I get the new Love Island water bottle, and what are some cheaper alternatives?

When the contestants are out in the sun, they always have water bottles in their hands.

Each year, though, they have grown in popularity, with fans purchasing their own to feel like they are a part of the Love Island cast.

With the seventh series due to premiere in less than two weeks on Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m., we’ve compiled a list of where you can get your own bottle so you’ll be ready when you’re sat on your sofa watching the drama unfold.

This year, there is a new design available only through the Love Island web shop.

The new bottle is smaller in appearance and has a matte white finish.

The bottle’s double-walled stainless steel body makes it suited for both hot and cold beverages.

The official bottle can be purchased here.

Shops like Wowcher and Etsy, on the other hand, sell similar things if you’re looking for an unofficial alternative.

Wowcher

Wowcher’s water bottles come in three different colors of writing: pink, blue, and orange, so you have a lot of options.

These are currently on sale for £6.99, down from £24.99, so if you want to make your own Love Island magic, now is the time to do so.

Wowcher is where you can get the bottle.

Etsy

Several Etsy merchants sell replicas of the bottles, but these in particular seem like the real thing.

There are three colors to choose from, just like the Wowcher ones, and they cost £14.99.

You can purchase the bottle from Etsy here.

Amazon

Amazon stock Love Island bottles that look just like the ones in the villa so you can really imagine you are there.

These are slightly pricier at £19.99 but that’s the price you pay for being a contestant in your own home.

Again these come with writing in three different colours but you can opt for the pink if you really want to feel like part of the cast.

You can purchase. Summary ends.