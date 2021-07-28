Where can I buy the limited edition Glossybox X Huda products?

Huda Beauty has once again taken over the Glossybox pages!

We had to peek at what was on offer after last week’s limited edition make up box got everyone talking, and we’re not surprised it was another sell out.

Huda Beauty is a well-known cosmetics company with a large online following, thanks to its creator, Huda Kattan, a prominent make-up influencer and top make-up artist.

This limited edition set has five full-sized items worth over £115, as well as two bonus delights, and is made up of cosmetic wonders we can’t get enough of.

The products featured in the sell out box, as well as where you may obtain them, are listed below.

The ultrablack formulae include an hourglass-shaped brush that fanning each lash weightlessly thickening your strands and come in a dual-ended container with two full size mascaras. Boots sells it for £24*.

With a variety of creamy nudes, gentle pink bronzes, and gorgeous rose gold, this eyeshadow palette brings a softer eye look to life! All tones have been crafted to accent, line, and define your eyes, and include creamy mattes, powerful metallics, and gentle shimmery toppers.

Boots sells it for £27.

Love your lips and the hydration boost they’ll get with this SILK BALM Hydra-plumping Lip Balm, which has been expertly curated. This lip balm looks great on everyone, regardless of skin tone, thanks to the gently flushed pink colour!

Boots sells it for £18.

LIP CONTOUR 2.0 has been reimagined by Huda Beauty. This silky matte lip pencil’s highly pigmented consistency glides on like butter, effortlessly defining your lips.

Boots sells it for £17.

The GLOW COCO Hydrating Mist is a three-in-one product that primes, sets, and refreshes. All while leaving a wonderfully glowy, dewy finish behind! This milky spray is packed with a blend of coconut water, milk, and a smidgeon of coconut oil – all of which are great for hydrating, relaxing, and softening!

Boots sells it for £30.

The Huda Beauty Limited Edition bundle includes two extra goodies we know you’ll enjoy in addition to five full-size products.

With the use of a formula. “The summary has come to an end.”