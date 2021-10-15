Where can I buy Bryan Adams tickets for his UK tour in 2022?

Bryan Adams, the music legend, has scheduled a massive UK tour for 2022.

The singer from Summer of ’69 will play in Liverpool as part of his tour next year, which will also take him to Newcastle, London, Birmingham, Manchester, and other cities.

His new album, So Happy It Hurts, is set to be released in March, and the tour is in support of it.

The Canadian musician’s tour has already begun, but an additional 12 concerts have been added, with this leg beginning in Brighton and ending in London in the United Kingdom.

Ticketmaster and See Tickets will begin selling tickets at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 15.

Brighton, Brighton Centre, Friday 13th

Birmingham, Utilita Arena, Saturday 14

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, Sunday 15th

Manchester, AO Arena, Tuesday 17

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, Wednesday 18

Newcastle, Utilita Arena, Friday 20

P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen, Sunday 22nd

Glasgow, SSE Arena, Monday, September 23

Hull, Bonus Arena, Wednesday 25th

Thursday, June 26 — The O2 Arena in London

Cornwall, Eden Sessions, Wednesday 29th

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Friday 1

Widnes, Halton Stadium, Saturday 2

Telford, QE2 Arena, Sunday 3

Tuesday, May 5 – Emirates Riverside, Durham

Kelso, Floors Castle, Wednesday 6

Blickling Estate, Norwich, Friday 8

Cornbury Music Festival, Saturday, September 9

Harewood House, Leeds, Sunday 10

Cardiff, Cardiff Castle, Monday 11

Some of the dates have been postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The rocker’s 15th studio album, ‘So Happy It Hurts,’ will be released later this year.