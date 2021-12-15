Where Are The Rest Of The JFK Assassination Secret Documents? A portion Of The JFK Assassination Secret Documents Has Been Released, But Where Are The Others?

On Wednesday, the National Archives and Records Administration released a portion of a number of classified documents related to former President John F. Kennedy’s killing in 1963.

From a total of around 10,000 papers, 1,491 were released; the rest were either partially censored or withheld totally. You may read them here.

The Biden administration had planned to disclose them in October, but because to the epidemic and for security reasons, Biden extended the release date.

After the extension was announced in October, Biden stated that the decision was made to “protect against identifiable harm to military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or foreign relations conduct that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in the immediate disclosure.”

The National Archives now has until Wednesday to receive any materials that agencies have not requested to be withheld. This allows the remaining records until December 15, 2022, to be published, allowing them to be evaluated for security considerations, according to Biden.

“All Government records involving President John F. Kennedy’s assassination… should be finally published to enable the public to become fully informed about the history surrounding the assassination,” Congress decided in 2017.

Furthermore, “the majority of the records relating to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination are nearly 30 years old, and only in the rarest situations is there any genuine necessity for continuous protection of such records,” according to the report.

The disclosure could help to restore public trust in the government, as there has long been concern that the CIA, FBI, and other national security agencies were suppressing material.

However, some people are still upset that Biden did not reveal the entire set of data. In an email to media, lawyer and assassination researcher Larry Schnapf stated his plan to sue Biden for failing to do so.

According to CNN, Schnapf wrote, “We will be seeking a court order ordering the President to release the remaining records or to disclose the specific identifiable harm posed by each document sought to be postponed and how such alleged harm outweighs the strong public interest in the release of these records — which were supposed to be released by October 26, 2017.”