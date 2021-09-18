Where are former Gogglebox families now that they’ve left the show?

After a summer hiatus, Gogglebox returned to our televisions on Friday night.

Jenny and Lee, Sophie and Pete, and a slew of other favorites were all back, and the fans were ecstatic.

However, some families and groups have departed the famous Channel 4 show throughout the years for various reasons.

Five Gogglebox stars have announced their departure from the Channel 4 show ahead of the next season.

Some families have achieved more celebrity, such as Scarlett Moffatt, the winner of I’m a Celebrity. I’m trying to get out of here.

Unfortunately, some members of the cast, such as June and Leon Bernicoff, have passed away.

Here are some of the current locations of former Gogglebox stars.

Parkers, Steph and Dom

Steph and Dom, a married couple, were well-known for their divisive opinions and signature G&T.

The couple first appeared on the show in 2013 and rapidly became fan favorites before leaving in 2017 to pursue other endeavors.

They featured on Four in a Bed to promote their hotel The Salutation, but it was announced in 2020 that Steph and Dom’s cherished property had gone bankrupt.

The two went on to create their own radio show and TV show, The Great Hotel Escape, in which they tracked the travels of families that decided to run hotels.

Steph and Dom’s One Star to Five Star was another show they hosted together.

Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin

Besties Sandra and Sandi were another popular couple who left viewers heartbroken when they were split up.

Sandi left the show in 2017, leaving Sandra, who later appeared with her daughter Chanchez.

Sandi has participated in a number of TV programmes after Gogglebox and has also recorded her own single.

Sandi has appeared on shows such as Celebrity 100 percent Hotter, Celebrity Fat Fighters, and Celebrity On The Farm, to mention a few.

She also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and was the sixth person to be evicted.

Things weren’t the same for Sandra once her best friend left the show, partly because some topics were off limits, and she didn’t have the same on-screen connection with her kid.

On This Morning, the TV personality announced her shocking departure from Gogglebox.

