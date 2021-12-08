When You Release Your Pet Goldfish, This Is What Happens.

Wildlife authorities in Canada have shared photos of giant goldfish discovered in a port, warning people that this is what may happen when pets are let into the country’s waters.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada released the photos after two goldfish were rescued from Hamilton Harbour, some 20 miles south of Toronto, Ontario.

“Have you ever wondered what happens to a pet goldfish that ends up in our rivers and streams?” In a Facebook post, Fisheries and Oceans Canada said, “This one was retrieved from Hamilton Harbor, where we’re studying this aquatic invasive species to discover how it’s damaging our waters.”

