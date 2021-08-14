When you go on vacation, here are seven steps to keep your home safe.

Many of us are looking forward to getting away this summer, whether it’s for a domestic getaway or a trip abroad, after spending so much time cooped up in our homes.

Many of us haven’t been away from our homes for extended periods of time in a long time, and while the notion of leaving your home unattended can be exciting, it’s critical that you know how to keep your property as safe and secure as possible.

www.team Boundary.co.uk’s of home security specialists have compiled their best advice for keeping your house safe during your first post-COVID journey away:

You may already have a standard home alarm system installed, and while this may discourage some potential burglars, they will be able to recognize the ones that aren’t so trustworthy. If you’re planning to invest in a home security system, make sure it offers all-around safety. Look for systems that include motion sensors, can be managed easily via an app (excellent for while you’re on vacation), and even feature automatic police response, which increases the likelihood that your burglar will be apprehended.

Although it may seem self-evident, many individuals leave their curtains and blinds open when they are away from home to give the impression that their property is occupied. When all people aren’t in the house for days or even weeks, this isn’t always the best choice. Close all blinds/curtains to obscure your absence and keep your home’s contents hidden from curious eyes.

Although it may be tempting to tell everyone about your fantastic vacation, refrain from doing so on social media and just inform those closest to you, those you trust. Again, this may sound basic, but you’d be amazed how many people publicly broadcast the location and duration of their forthcoming trip. This means that anyone (especially those looking to break in) can take advantage of the knowledge. Save your beautiful photos for when you return.

“Summary comes to an end.”