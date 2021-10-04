When you die, what happens to your Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts?

According to a new survey, one in three British people want all traces of their social media presence erased when they die because they are afraid that their posts will come back to haunt them.

Although an estimated 4.5 billion people (about 57 percent of the global population) use social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, few make provisions for how their online identities will be handled when they pass away.

According to Affordable Funerals’ research, one out of every nine people wants them to be turned into posthumous tributes.

“Many of us avoid talking about mortality because it makes us uncomfortable, but it’s actually one of the most important conversations we can have,” said CEO Howard Hodgson.

“Being open and honest with your family about what you want to happen when you die is critical so they know how to handle everything from the funeral to your social media accounts.

“While some individuals prefer the concept of having a public online area where mourners can come to pay their respects, it’s interesting that so many people want their internet presence to be completely erased when they pass away.

“This could be due to a fear that their profiles won’t stand the test of time, or it could be that they’d rather be known for their real-life ties.

“Our social media posts represent our current personality, but there’s always the possibility that what we thought was intriguing or humorous now may be mortifying in 50 years.

“Attitudes in society evolve over time as well, so a caption or photograph that isn’t particularly unique now could be interpreted as sexist or discriminatory in a few decades – or the opposite if the pendulum swings back in the future.

“After losing a loved one, social media may be the last thing on your mind, but features like birthday reminders and photo anniversaries may inflict new sorrow down the road.

“We can only fully assure our wishes can be realized after we’ve gone if we communicate to our loved ones about the often overlooked subject of death.”

With 2.9 billion users, Facebook is the most popular social media platform. “The summary has come to an end.”