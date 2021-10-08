When Xherdan Shaqiri departed Liverpool, he received a note from Jurgen Klopp.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Lyon in the summer after leaving Liverpool, and the Swiss winger has claimed he wanted to leave the Merseyside club earlier.

Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke City in 2018, and while he had some great moments with the club, he struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player under Jurgen Klopp.

Shaqiri played alongside the famed attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane at times during his three years with the Reds, although he was mostly used as a backup option to the three.

Last season, the addition of Diogo Jota, as well as Harvey Elliott’s loan return from Blackburn Rovers, moved Shaqiri even further down the Liverpool pecking order. So it’s no surprise that the 29-year-old has decided to embark on a new adventure in France.

The Swiss international told Watson (via Sport Witness) that he had intended to leave Merseyside for a long time before being transferred, and that he had received a message from Klopp wishing him well with Lyon.

He stated, “I wanted to leave Liverpool sooner.” “But I couldn’t because the club wouldn’t let me leave. For me, the most essential thing is that I’m no longer here. Offers from Spain and Italy were also made.

“Before then, I had been in communication with him (Klopp) through the phone. He texted me when the time came. He wished me well and complimented me on my abilities as a player and a person.

“We had a great connection and never had any problems with one other. But, as is customary in sports, I simply wanted a fresh challenge. Jürgen was quite helpful in this aspect.” Since the transition, Shaqiri has made five appearances for Lyon in the French top flight, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

He did show he still has plenty to contribute at the greatest level this summer, scoring three goals and assisting three times for Switzerland at the European Championships.

While Shaqiri was not a vital element in Liverpool's recent success, he did contribute. In the famous 4-0 triumph over Barcelona, the winger started.