When working on Christmas Day, an expert discusses your pay rights.

For many people around the country, Christmas is just another day at work with the same routine.

According to The Mirror, key personnel such as doctors, nurses, and police officers are frequently forced to work normal hours throughout the Christmas season in order to keep the country operating.

Every year, approximately 1 million people work on December 25, with the number increasing on January 1 as the clock strikes midnight.

Because Christmas and the start of the New Year both fall on weekends this year, most employees who work Monday through Friday will be off. If you normally work bank holidays, you may be compelled to work on the Monday and Tuesday after Christmas, as these are considered public holidays.

What are your rights, though, if you are scheduled in during the holiday season?

Your employment contract – and its restrictions on bank holidays – will determine whether you are entitled to extra compensation or time off in lieu for working on December 25.

Pam Loch, a lawyer at Loch Associates who specializes in employment law, said: “This year, neither Christmas nor New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday, thus neither is a bank or public holiday.

“This means that, even if your employer generally pays higher rates on weekends or holidays, they are not obligated to do so for your Saturday labor. In the absence of any other arrangement with your employer, standard Saturday rates would apply.” The most important thing to do is review your work contract to see what it says about vacations and pay.

Pam expressed herself as follows: “This year’s bank holidays are Monday, December 27th and Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, and Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

“If you work on these days, you will be paid at the rate agreed upon with your employer. Working on a bank or public holiday does not always entitle an employee to higher pay.

“It’s also possible that your contract of employment excludes you from taking bank or public holidays.”

