When Will Young Children Be Vaccinated Against COVID? Fauci, the Surgeon General, makes assessments.

The surgeon general presented an estimate for when a COVID shot will be permitted for children under the age of 12 on Tuesday, only a day after the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 and older.

According to CNN, the wait for a COVID vaccine for younger Americans could be over by the end of 2021, according to Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

COVID vaccinations are approved for use in children aged 12 and up, however children under the age of 12 are still denied access to the vaccine, despite drug companies conducting test trials.

Murthy stated that the FDA will work “very hard” to analyze data on young children as soon as it is received from vaccine manufacturers.

“I believe we will see that process completed by the end of the calendar year, which would be fantastic for kids like mine and many others who are unable to receive vaccinations,” Murthy added.

“Until then, there is something we can do to protect our children that is quite vital. And it is to ensure that everyone in their immediate vicinity is vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 51.5 percent of the population in the United States has received full COVID-19 vaccination.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost disease specialist and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seems to agree with Murthy’s assessment of the vaccine’s timeframe for young children. On NBC’s “Today,” Fauci was asked about the year-end date and stated, “There’s a reasonable probability that will be the case.”

As students return to school, the announcement of a possible child vaccine comes amid a rash of school closures. As school began for the autumn semester, the illness spread among students and teachers, leading hundreds to be quarantined across the country.

Pfizer and Moderna are collaborating with the National Institutes of Health clinical trials group to create safety data that will be submitted to the FDA for assessment, according to Fauci on “Today.” Fauci expressed his hope that it will happen “quickly.”