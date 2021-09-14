When Will We Know the Results of the California Recall Election?

The California recall election gets underway on Tuesday, September 14, which will see voters decide whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom or keep him in office for the rest of his term.

Updates on the preliminary “unofficial election results” will be posted on the website of the California Secretary of State (SOS), who is responsible for overseeing recalls of state officers, including the governor. Because the results must be certified by the SOS, they will be unofficial.

Recall Election Preliminary Results

On Tuesday, polls open at 7 a.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. local time. Starting at 8 p.m. local time, voters can watch live preliminary results for their county on the SOS website.

The webpage will be updated with batches of the unofficial count for each of the 58 counties.

“As vote-by-mail ballots, provisional ballots (including conditional voter registration provisional ballots), and other ballots are tallied throughout the canvass period,” the SOS website states.

County election authorities will continue to announce results throughout the night until all polling place vote totals from the various precincts within the counties have been reported.

The frequency with which election results are updated will be determined by the size of each county and the method by which each county elections office counts and reports votes. Each of the 58 counties processes ballots differently and the distances poll workers have to travel from polling places to county offices also varies, the SOS website explains.

“Precincts are labeled as partially reporting [on the SOS website]because vote-by-mail, provisional, and other votes will be processed and tallied after Election Night,” it continues.

When Will the Final Recall Election Results Be Announced?

According to California state law, county authorities must report their initial batch of results to the SOS no later than two hours after polls close.

This first set of results usually includes votes cast before election day, such as ballots from foreign voters and those who voted by mail.

According to the SOS website, county officials may need up to 30 days to validate voter data and decide if ballots were cast by eligible voters, depending on the kind of ballot.

County officials have until October 15. This is a condensed version of the information.