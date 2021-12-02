When will Virgin Media’s TV services be restored, and what is code S102?

Customers of Virgin Media have been reporting issues with their TV services throughout day.

Thousands of individuals have reported troubles, with a peak of 18,133 at 11:10 a.m., according to Down Detector.

Sixty-six percent of consumers have experienced issues with their televisions, twenty percent with streaming services, and fourteen percent have reported total blackouts.

Customers have been contacting the broadband provider for information on what is causing the outage all day Thursday.

In response, Virgin Media issued a statement stating that it is aware of the problem and is working to restore service.

“We’re working diligently to resolve the issue affecting our TV services,” it said.

“We have now restored multiple channels, with customers able to view BBC One, BBC Two, ITV, ITV+1, and Channel 4,” the statement said.

“TV360 users can also use their box to access apps.”

“We’re working to restore all channels as soon as possible, and we’re hoping to have this fixed this afternoon.”

Everything you need to know about the Virgin Media outage is right here.

When will Virgin Media’s television services be operational once more?

It is unclear when Virgin Media will be back online, although the business has been responding to user complaints throughout the day.

“Our engineers are working flat out to fix this soon,” they wrote this afternoon, “but we currently do not have a definite completion estimate.” We’re hoping to get things sorted out this afternoon.” What is the meaning of code S102? When many Virgin Media subscribers try to access their television, they receive the error code S102.

The number indicates that the “TiVo box is unable to acquire channel information,” according to Virgin Media’s website.

What is the meaning of code V53?

The notice V53, which implies “this channel is now unavailable,” is being seen by other users.