When will UK tourists be able to travel to the United States again?

The US administration is expected to ease the travel ban on fully vaccinated British tourists.

Last month, the relaxation of restrictions was announced in a statement, but the official date has now been disclosed as November 8.

Since the Coronavirus outbreak in March 2020, the White House has imposed a total prohibition on international travel.

The UK’s ailing travel industry has welcomed the loosening of regulations.

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, British Airways’ top executive has called the move a “pivotal moment.”

“Nearly 600 days after the US travel ban was enacted, this is a critical moment for the entire travel sector and finally gives the assurance we so urgently needed,” Sean Doyle said.

“We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board and reconnect friends and family across the Atlantic,” he added. “We can’t wait to restore US-UK business partnerships and recover Britain’s status as a worldwide leader.”

“The UK will now be able to develop links with our most important economic partner, the US, promoting trade and tourism as well as reuniting friends, family, and business colleagues,” said Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss.

In the last month, the travel industry has experienced a slew of changes, as the UK government altered the country’s travel rules.

The amber list has been eliminated, and the red list has been reduced to only seven countries, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Ministers have loosened laws to let consumers to “exercise personal responsibility” about where they visit and to help the industry recover from the pandemic.

Travelers who have been fully vaccinated and are visiting a country that is not on the red list will no longer be needed to do a pre-departure test before returning to England.

Jetsetters who have had both vaccinations must have a coronavirus test on or before the second day after arriving.