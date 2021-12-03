When Will the Supreme Court’s Abortion Decisions Be Implemented? Why We Might Have to Wait a Little Longer.

The United States Supreme Court is hearing challenges to two major abortion prohibitions in Texas and Mississippi, and the decisions of the nine justices will have a significant impact on abortion access in the United States.

Though the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decisions will be critical for abortion rights, Americans may have to wait a long time for the Court’s opinions, which may not come this year.

After hearing oral arguments this week in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s near-total prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, the Supreme Court is considering a direct challenge to the famous Roe v. Wade decision from 1973.

Two challenges to Texas’ contentious six-week abortion ban, which has a novel enforcement mechanism that does not involve state authorities, are also before the Court.

United States v. Texas and Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson are the two cases in question.

In Dobbs, the Supreme Court has the option of overturning Roe’s precedent and finding that the United States Constitution does not protect the right to abortion. The judges could either uphold Roe’s precedent or take a middle ground, allowing abortion restrictions to be imposed earlier in pregnancies.

The Court will rule in the Texas cases whether a widely criticized method of enforcement through private citizen lawsuits is acceptable and compatible with Roe – if Roe’s precedent is intact when the Court expresses its opinions.

However, it is unclear when the American public will be told of the Court’s decisions. The Court usually issues opinions before the end of term, which isn’t set in stone but often occurs around the end of June or early July, and the justices are under no need to make decisions quickly.

On July 1, 2021, the court issued its final opinions for the 2020/2021 term, and on August 26, a per curiam opinion – a ruling attributed to the court but without a single justice as author – was issued.

On Monday, November 22, the justices published their first opinion of the 2021/2022 term, prompting speculation that they would rule shortly on challenges to Texas’ abortion ban, as oral arguments had already taken place. This is a condensed version of the information.