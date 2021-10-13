When will the social media app Snapchat be fixed?

Today, Snapchat is experiencing outage issues.

On Downdetector, tens of thousands of customers have reported issues with the platform.

The problem began about 12:15 p.m., when 14,101 users reported problems with the social media app.

The company has just posted an update, stating that they are looking into the matter and expect to have it resolved as soon as possible.

“We’re aware that some Snapchatters are encountering difficulty using the app right now,” Snapchat Support tweeted.

“Hold on tight, we’ll look into it!”

The disruption comes less than a week after a seven-hour outage on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

The social media blackout was caused by a problem with Facebook’s “backbone routers,” according to the company.

“Our engineering teams have determined that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers produced issues that disrupted this communication,” the company noted on its blog.

“This network traffic disturbance had a cascade effect on how our data centers communicated, bringing our services to a halt.”

The cause of today’s disruptions has yet to be revealed by Snapchat.