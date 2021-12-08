When will the Plan B coronavirus rules be examined again?

As the government proceeds to Plan B, Boris Johnson has announced a series of additional coronavirus limitations.

The statement follows an alarming increase in the number of persons who have tested positive for the newest and most dangerous coronavirus strain, the Omicron variation.

To replace isolation, a number of new measures have been implemented, including the requirement to wear face masks, the use of covid permits to enter nightclubs and other events with large crowds, working from home, and daily testing.

Boris Johnson announces work from home, masks, and a covid pass in Plan B measures live on air.

The new limits, according to Sajid Javid, will be reviewed on January 5 and will all expire on January 2.

“We take these steps with a sad heart, but we’re so confident that we’re doing everything we can to keep our country safe this winter,” he said.

“Thanks to the defenses we’ve established against this fatal virus, we’ve come a long way this year.”

“As we face this new challenge, we must rely on the same spirit that has brought us this far, strengthening our defenses and considering what we can do to assist in the management of this virus.”

Working from the comfort of your own home

To combat the spread of the Omicrom form of coronavirus, people in England are being advised to work from home as much as possible starting Monday.

“Employers should use the remainder of the week to discuss new arrangements with staff,” Boris Johnson said.

“If you can, start working from home on Monday.” If you have to go to work, do so, but if you can, work from home.

“I understand that may be difficult for many people, but limiting your interaction at work will assist to slow transmission.”

NHS mandated covid passes

Boris Johnson has stated that the NHS Covid card would be made essential in England in a week for nightclubs and venues with huge attendance.

Boris Johnson stated that two doses will be enough for a covid pass, but that this will be reviewed when boosters are implemented.

It’s also possible that a negative lateral flow is acceptable.

“It has become increasingly evident that Omicron is rising far quicker than the preceding Delta,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

“The summary comes to an end.”