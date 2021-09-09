When Will the Pandemic of COVID-19 End? What You Should Know About the Public Health Crisis’ Future.

The entire globe is waiting for the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic to cease, but it does not necessarily indicate that cases of COVID-19 will terminate as well.

Because of the expanding number of nations reporting cases, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020. While the name “pandemic” conjures up images of disease severity, it simply refers to a virus that has spread widely, making the end of a pandemic a bit of a hazy area.

A pandemic is defined as an epidemic that spreads across continents. The current outbreak will be declared over when the “global transmission of COVID-19 comes to a halt,” according to the WHO.

“We don’t know what the conclusion of the pandemic will look like, whether it will be like flu with smaller repeating outbreaks or more like the common cold where it is endemic,” the WHO stated. “We don’t know how SARS-CoV-2 will spread; a lot will depend on our collective actions as well as potential tools on the future, such as vaccines.”

Given that a pandemic is defined by the global spread of a virus, it’s possible that it may terminate, but new cases of COVID-19 will emerge. COVID-19 could be brought under control in one location but not another, making it an epidemic rather than a pandemic in one scenario. If this occurs, the WHO emphasizes the importance of remaining diligent in keeping the virus under control because it is highly transmissible and has the potential for “recurrent pandemics.”

According to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 technical head, the world lost its ability to eliminate COVID-19 “quite early on.” COVID-19 might become endemic, according to scientists and health professionals, which means the virus will never go away and will continue to spread.

For some, the prospect of living with COVID-19 on a regular basis may add to their pandemic fatigue and sense of hopelessness. The WHO did point out, however, that just because a virus is endemic doesn't mean the current level of death and serious sickness would remain because the world can control it with the correct tools and cures.