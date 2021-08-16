When will the new ITV drama Stephen premiere, what will it be about, and who will star in it?

Stephen, a new three-part drama series from ITV, will premiere later this month. It is a sequel to the channel’s sad 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

The Murder of Stephen Lawrence was based on the events of April 22, 1993, when Stephen Lawrence, then 18 years old, was murdered by a gang of thugs in a racially motivated attack.

The new series will take up in 2006, 13 years after Stephen’s death, and will focus on the Lawrence family and their search for justice.

The drama, written by Frank and Joe Cottrell Boyce, chronicles the narrative of Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s continued fight for justice, as well as how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll, puts together an investigation that leads to Stephen’s murderers’ convictions more than 18 years after his death.

Sharlene Whyte, who has been in Small Axe, We Hunt Together, and Waterloo Road, plays Stephen’s mother, Doreen Lawrence.

Hugh Quarshie, who played Stephen Lawrence’s father Neville Lawrence in the 1999 drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, will reprise his role in the sequel.

Steve Coogan, an actor and comedian, will also join the ensemble, playing DCI Clive Driscoll, who oversaw the investigation into Stephen’s murder.

Stephen has yet to be given a precise release date, but it has been reported that the drama will air on ITV later this month.