When will the Love Island reunion program air in 2021? Also included are details on what to expect and who is most likely to come.

Love Island 2021 has come to an end after a long summer of love, with the Majorcan villa closing its doors for another year.

The hit ITV2 dating show’s seventh series saw plenty of dramatic dumpings and bombshell arrivals, as well as one of the show’s most intense Casa Amor weeks yet.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon, long-time favourites, claimed first place and chose to divide the £50,000 prize, with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in second place.

Millie and Liam have been voted champions of Love Island 2021.

But the show isn’t over yet: ITV has announced that a reunion special will air less than two weeks after the finale.

So, when is the Love Island 2021 reunion program going to air, and what can fans anticipate from the special episode? Everything you need to know is right here.

Don’t worry if you’re already missing your daily dose of villa drama since the special reunion episode isn’t far away.

The reunion show will take place on Sunday, September 5, less than two weeks after Millie and Liam were proclaimed champions of this year’s series, as announced during the Love Island finale’s closing credits.

What can we expect from the Love Island reunion show in 2021?

The whole cast of Love Island Season 7 will return to the studio for a chat-show-style evening for the Love Island reunion show.

There will also be some pre-recorded scenes showcasing what the islanders did after meeting their parents, seeing each other’s hometowns, and spending their first night away from the villa.

Millie, Liam, and Casa Amor bombshell Lillie, as well as Tyler, Kaz, and Clarisse, are expected to be plucked for a discussion on the reunion show, which is infamous for stirring up controversy.

We may also learn more about Lucinda and Brad, who have apparently rejoined outside the villa, while Liberty and Jake will almost certainly be given a chance to talk things out.

Who will be the host of the Love Island reunion show in 2021?

Laura Whitmore — who is married to Iain Stirling, the Love Island comic.