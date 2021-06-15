When will the furlough period expire in 2021? Despite the June 21 delay, the scheme is unlikely to be extended.

The furlough program will not be extended despite a possible delay in the lifting of the lockdown on June 21, according to reports.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme would continue through the end of September.

Employers will continue to receive the same level of grant under the plan until June 30.

Beginning July 1, 2021, the grant amount will be decreased and companies will be required to pay to the cost of furloughed employees’ pay.

However, Boris Johnson is anticipated to announce today that the end of lockdown – originally scheduled for June 21 – will be prolonged four weeks until July 19.

According to health minister Edward Argar, the Prime Minister will address the problem of business support if the June 21 relaxation is postponed.

Mr Argar told Sky News when asked if the furlough arrangement would be extended: “I am confident that when he discusses his decision and outlines his plans for the easing on the 21st, he will address those topics as well.

“I believe he is acutely aware of the need of businesses and others receiving the assistance they require if they remain closed or unable to operate.

“But I don’t want to pre-empt what he will say, but I know he is very sensitive to those factors.”

The Daily Mail reports that sources close to Rishi Sunak stated that the timeframe for gradually reducing furlough would stay the same.

Labour is pressing for steps to support firms if the expected end of lockdown is delayed.

The Opposition has warned of a brewing “perfect summer storm” with high street firms still facing limitations if the Government delays an announcement.

Labour stated that the road map should be driven by research, but accused governments of acting too slowly throughout the pandemic, particularly in terms of economic assistance.

Labour stated in a report that quarterly rent payments are due on June 23, the prohibition on commercial rent evictions expires on June 30, and employers must comply. The summary concludes.