When will the cost of Universal Credit increase in 2021? Christmas bonus from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Following the modifications to Universal Credit, tens of thousands of low-income households will receive a financial increase.

The taper rate, which determines how much a person’s Universal Credit is cut when they earn more, was reduced from 63 percent to 55 percent in the Autumn Budget.

Work allowances, which determine how much money eligible claimants can earn before their Universal Credit is lowered, have also been boosted by £500 per year.

As a result of the joint venture, nearly two million low-wage working families will benefit annually by an average of £1,000.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has pushed through the reforms as swiftly as possible, implementing regulations last week to ensure that the larger payments for low-income workers arrive in time for Christmas.

“Tens of thousands of the lowest earners will see a boost to their bank accounts today after improvements to Universal Credit, meaning that individuals can keep more of what they earn to help with the cost of living,” Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey said.

“We implemented this adjustment sooner than anticipated, resulting in up to 500,000 additional homes benefiting before Christmas.”

Work Allowances have increased to £335 and £557 per month, respectively, beginning on December 1, 2021.

For example, a single mother of two renting in Darlington and working full-time on the National Living Wage will see her take-home pay increase by £1,200 per year as a result of the reforms.

Meanwhile, a couple with two children renting their house will be £1,800 a year better off if one partner works full time at the National Living Wage and the other works 16 hours a week at the same wage.

The £500 million Household Support Fund is also available to vulnerable households across the country to help them with needs in the coming months as the UK recovers from the pandemic.

“The Chancellor made two very welcome big adjustments to Universal Credit in the Budget last week, which will boost the incomes of low- and middle-income working families,” said Karl Handscomb, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation.

“As a result of these reforms, millions of workers will be able to keep more of each extra pound they earn.”

