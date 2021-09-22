When will the Carabao Cup fourth round draw be held after Liverpool defeated Norwich City to advance?

On Wednesday night, Liverpool will be formally entered into the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw.

After Takumi Minamino scored a brace and Caoimhin Kelleher stopped Christos Tzolis from the penalty spot in the first half at Carrow Road, the Reds advanced to the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Left-back After four minutes, Kostas Tsimikas took advantage of the opportunity afforded to him by Andrew Robertson’s absence and blasted a corner towards the penalty spot, where Divock Origi headed down for Minamino to score on the turn from six yards.

With 50 minutes on the clock, the Greece international got to the byline and chipped in for Origi to head into the far corner.

With 10 minutes remaining, Minamino added gloss to the score by dribbling into the area and poking past Angus Gunn to make it 3-0.

Everton, on the other hand, will not be in the draw after losing 8-7 on penalties against Queens Park Rangers after a 2-2 draw.

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw will take place after the full-time whistle blows at the Manchester United versus West Ham third-round clash — which sets off at 7.45pm – according to the EFL.

Micah Richards, a former Manchester City and Aston Villa defender, will draw the teams at Potton Bowls Club in Bedfordshire, alongside ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp.

Sky Sports and the Carabao Cup’s official Twitter account will broadcast the draw live.

The fourth round matches will take place on the week of October 25.

Liverpool’s probable opponents in this stage, with no restrictions on who they can face, include Brentford, Burnley, Leeds, Man City, Preston, Stoke, Sunderland, QPR, and Southampton.

This season’s championship has undergone various modifications, including games going straight to penalties if scores are tied after 90 minutes in the first five rounds, with no extra-time being played until at least the semi-final stage.

The EFL has confirmed that the Carabao Cup semi-finals will be two-legged again this season, following one-off games last season to alleviate fixture congestion during a jam-packed season. “The summary has come to an end.”