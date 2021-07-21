When will the Amy Winehouse documentary Reclaiming Amy be broadcast on television?

This week, a new documentary commemorating Amy Winehouse’s death ten years ago will debut.

The documentary will feature the star’s closest family and friends, including her parents, who will tell the truth about her and the impact Amy’s death has had on their lives.

After years of struggling with drugs and alcoholism, the Grammy Award winner died of alcohol poisoning, and now her family and friends, who were with her throughout her life, want to regain her legacy.

What is the purpose of Reclaiming Amy?

Janis Winehouse-Collins, Amy’s mother, will be interviewed for the 60-minute special. She has never talked publicly about her daughter but wants to remember and honour her as a complicated, powerful, and independent lady.

She also wants to convey a different side of Amy’s tale than the one that has been told so often, and the documentary will feature access to never-before-seen family archives as well as rare Amy musical performances.

Amy Jade Winehouse was born in Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield on September 14, 1983, and went on to become one of Britain’s most popular musicians, earning a Brit Award in 2007 and five Grammy Awards in 2008.

She was known for her excellent music, including the hit single “Rehab,” as well as her instantly recognizable beehive hairdo.

Amy was also known for her generosity in the arts and charity areas, and her family wants the public to see this side of her, as well as present a new perspective of her life, the people and things she loved, and her legacy.

Janis Joplin’s mother, Janis, has Multiple Sclerosis, which means she may lose her memory in the future, which is one of the reasons she decided to make the documentary.

When will Reclaiming Amy air on television, and how will you be able to see it?

The one-part documentary, which will run on BBC Two on Friday, July 23rd at 9pm, is touted to be a personal and powerful portrayal of the talented and loved musician’s life and death.