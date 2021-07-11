When will Love Island air tonight? The final schedule for Euro 2020 on ITV has been changed.

Due to the Euro 2020 final, which pits England against Italy, Love Island will be delayed tonight.

Laura Whitmore’s Aftersun will also be rescheduled.

Fans will be able to watch both the match and Love Island as a result of the schedule modification.

The final will be broadcast on ITV from 6.30 p.m. to 11.05 p.m., with the game starting at 8 p.m.

Love Island will air at 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m., as it usually does.

From 11 p.m. until 12.05 a.m., there will be Aftersun.

On Wednesday, less than a million viewers watched Love Island.

Only 941,000 people watched the performance, according to the Mirror, which is assumed to be owing to the tense Euro 2020 football encounter between England and Denmark.

Love Island had already been rescheduled for 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. to accommodate the football match, but it wasn’t enough as England v Denmark went into 30 minutes of extra time.

England won 2-1, but Love Island ratings were down by 1.2 million viewers compared to previous seasons.

ITV Hub viewings, on the other hand, are not counted in the ratings.