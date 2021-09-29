When will it be warmer in Liverpool this week and how cold it will be this week?

There has been a dramatic drop in temperature after last week’s warmer weather, with highs of 22C in Liverpool.

The weather has changed this week, with the Met Office forecasting lows of 11 degrees Celsius, which will feel like 8 degrees due to the wind and rain.

For some, this summer was a washout, with dismal skies blanketing much of England in August.

With winter on the horizon, many of us are wondering when we’ll see some milder weather.

Over the next week, the Met Office predicts a mix of weather, with some days being warmer than others.

The highest point of the week is expected to be Thursday afternoon, with highs of 16C.

Here’s what to anticipate from the weather in Liverpool this week:

It’s expected to rain lightly in the morning, then turn cloudy in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Thursday, at 16°C, although they may drop to 14°C as the day progresses.

On Friday, heavy rain will return, although it will give way to sunshine as the day progresses. The temperature will reach a high of 15 degrees Celsius and a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

Saturday will have cloudy skies in the morning and light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach 14°C before dropping to 11°C.

On Sunday, there will be scattered showers throughout the day. Early in the morning, it will be cloudy, but by late in the morning, the sky will clear and the sun will shine.

Temperatures will reach 15°C, with a chance of falling to 13°C.

Monday will begin gloomy, but by late morning, there will be sunny intervals.

Highs of 15°C are expected, with lows of 12°C in the late afternoon.

