When will iOS 15 be released in the United Kingdom, when new iPhone features are announced?

Today, Apple will release the iOS 15 software update, which will include a number of new features for iPhone owners.

FaceTime, Apple Maps, weather, wallet, Siri, and other apps will be upgraded with iOS 15.

While Apple has yet to announce an official launch date, it is thought that iOS 15 will be available in the UK by the end of the year.

The software can then be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update on an iPhone.

All iPhone and iPod touch models running iOS 13 or iOS 14 are compatible with iOS 15.

“iOS 15 enhances the iPhone experience with new ways to stay connected, as well as strong capabilities that help users focus, explore, and do more with on-device intelligence,” according to Apple.

FaceTime calls now include spatial audio as well as a new portrait mode.

New Focus capabilities, as well as updated notifications, are geared at helping users avoid distractions.

Live Text will also be available, allowing users to recognize text in a photo and take action using on-device intelligence.

With a new three-dimensional city-driving experience and augmented reality walking directions, Apple Maps offers new ways to navigate and explore.

Weather has been revamped with full-screen maps and richer graphical data displays, Wallet now supports home keys, and new privacy controls have been added to Siri, Mail, and other locations throughout the system to protect user data.

Apple just revealed the iPhone 13 lineup, which features larger batteries and improved cameras, and CEO Tim Cook praised them as the “greatest iPhones we’ve ever produced.”

Following a significant redesign of the popular smartphone last year, Apple has instead made a series of minor tweaks to all four versions of the gadget, the most notable of which is a 1.5-hour increase in battery life on each device.

The technology giant also revealed that all of the phones’ cameras have been overhauled, with a new cinematic mode allowing users to capture higher-quality, cinema-like footage and a smaller camera notch on the front of the phone.

The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 small, and iPhone will be the four new devices available, similar to the iPhone 12 range last year. “The summary has come to an end.”