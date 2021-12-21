When will free Covid-19 tests be available at home? The Biden Administration Promises $500 Million.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration is anticipated to announce that 500 million free at-home quick tests will be given to those who want them.

Beginning in January 2022, the tests will be available for free through mail. The administration’s move comes as they expect an Omicron variant wave to sweep the United States this week, especially with the holidays approaching.

The half-billion free at-home tests are part of an effort to reach as many individuals as possible with free quick examinations. In addition to the 20,000 federal testing locations already in place, Biden will announce new federal testing sites.

The White House indicated that the administration will acquire “rapid tests this winter” to be provided for free to Americans who want them, with the first delivery set for January 2022. The Obama administration plans to launch a website where Americans may have free at-home exams delivered to their homes.” Biden also stated that military men will be deployed wherever they are needed, even to overloaded hospitals.

After being in direct contact with Vice President Joe Biden, a White House staffer tested positive for Covid-19. Despite the fact that Biden later tested negative, the staffer was completely vaccinated and received a booster dose. Under the Biden administration’s federal workers mandate, 99 percent of white house staffers are vaccinated.

Jen Psaki told the press that Biden will resume his usual schedule in accordance with CDC recommendations, which state that fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine or isolate after being exposed to COVID-19. The Omicron form, on the other hand, has proven resistance to immunization.

The Omicron variety has become the most common in the United States, accounting for the majority of new infections. In recent days, the United States reached the somber milestone of over 800,000 deaths and 50 million cases.