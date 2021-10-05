When will Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram be back up and running?

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram have been unavailable for more than four hours, with users all over the world reporting problems.

The platforms verified the issues on Twitter and said they are working to repair them, but all three were still down at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Thousands of individuals reported disruptions about 4 p.m., according to web service monitoring company DownDetector.

Nearly 50,000 individuals have reported disruptions on Facebook, according to data on the company’s website.

The majority of complaints (72 percent) were about problems with the website, while others were about problems with the server connection and the app.

More than 75,000 people have complained about WhatsApp, with 43% citing issues with the program itself, 28% citing server connection issues, and 28% citing difficulty with transmitting messages.

More than 30,000 Instagram users complained about the same thing, with 51 percent blaming the app, 26 percent blaming the server connection, and 23 percent blaming the website.

After 4 p.m., a graph on the DownDetector website revealed a distinct surge.

When will the issues with Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram be resolved?

“We’re aware that some people are having difficulty with WhatsApp at the moment,” WhatsApp announced on Twitter.

“We’re striving to restore normalcy and will provide an update as soon as feasible. “I appreciate your patience.”

“Instagram and friends are having some troubles right now, and you may be having issues utilizing them,” Instagram warned. Please bear with us; we’re working on it.”

“We’re aware that some individuals are having problems accessing our applications and products,” a Facebook spokeswoman stated.

“We are attempting to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

According to cyber security expert Jake Moore, there’s a “possibility” the problem is linked to a cyber attack.

“There have been numerous reports, and I’m attempting to figure out precisely what happened- I’m reading it could be DNS related, which implies the connection isn’t sure where to go to your device,” he explained.

“It might be a human error or a hidden technical issue, but whatever the case may be, Facebook must act.”

