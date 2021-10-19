When Will Christina Aguilera’s New Song “Pa’ Mis Muchachas” Be Available?

Christina Aguilera, who has won five Grammy Awards, is set to release a new single this week. On social media, the singer-songwriter hinted at her new single “Pa’ Mis Muchachas.”

Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso are among the Latin Grammy Award nominees on the new track.

What is the release date for Christina Aguilera’s new song?

According to Aguilera’s social media post on Monday, her new song will be released on Friday, October 22.

“Pa’ Mis Muchachas @iambeckyg @nathypeluso @nicki.nicole Viernes [which means Friday in Spanish],” Aguilera said in 18 tweets and Instagram photos from October.

On Spotify and Deezer, you can “pre-save” the new music, and on Apple Music, you can “pre-add” it.

Will a New Christina Aguilera Music Video Be Released?

Aguilera released a mystery video clip on both social media sites on Monday, implying that a possible music video for the next track is in the works.

Before the video faded out, two women were seen heading into what appeared to be a party or bar scene, against a backdrop of guitar string sounds.

Victoria Villarroel (Kylie Jenner’s former assistant) and her sister Sofia may be the two female leads in the clip, according to comments on the Instagram post, Billboard reported Monday.

According to Billboard, the Gonza sisters, who established the swimwear company, uploaded the video clip on their Instagram accounts.

At the time of reporting, the video published on Twitter had over 528,000 views, while the film shared on Instagram had over 434,000 views.

Aguilera tweeted in March, alongside photographs of a sound board and herself sitting in what appeared to be a studio. Fighters, I can't wait to tell you everything when the time comes. "It's all about the craft and the commitment to be innovative." According to Billboard, the musician said in April that she was working on a Spanish-language album, which will be her second in over two decades, following her 2000 album Mi Reflejo.

"It's a big issue right now and it's incredibly sentimental and part of my Latin culture," Aguilera remarked in a July interview with Billboard.