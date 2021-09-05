When welcoming her owners in the most affectionate way, a golden retriever “speaks.”

A Golden Retriever has a charming style of greeting her owner that makes it appear as if it is attempting to communicate with its humans.

10-month-old Jessie has always said hello to everyone in a caring manner and has always brought a cuddly toy with her since she was a tiny child.

Mandy Stanton, her owner, captured the occasion on tape.

Jessie carries her favorite teddy in her jaws, waggles her tail wildly, and makes an erratic yet endearing squeaking noise.

“She started greeting visitors this way when she was three months old and will always do it for individuals she knows well and loves,” Mandy, 48, of Worcester, told TeamDogs. It just got louder as she grew older.”

Jessie’s eyes light up with excitement as she enthusiastically waddles towards Mandy in the footage captured by Mandy. This isn’t anything the dog was taught to do; it’s simply her way of expressing her love and happiness for her humans.

“Golden retrievers are known for their friendliness, and I think Jessie is a ten on a scale of one to ten,” she said.

“She is incredibly caring and considerate. She will put her head on your knee or shoulder if one of us is sad. She’ll put her paw on you if you’re sitting next to one of us. She does the same thing with our practically blind senior dog Sonny, including guiding him down the stairs.”

Sonny the Polish Lowland Sheepdog and Cookie the cat live with Mandy and her husband Guy, two sons Noah and Jack, and Sonny the Polish Lowland Sheepdog.

“She puts her paw on Sonny and Cookie, which we assume is the equivalent of a hug,” Mandy explained.

“It’s a combo of her making cute noises while swinging her tail and her bottom around like crazy.

“I’m a gardener, and her greeting warms my heart after a long day’s work. My sons are in the same boat. My oldest completed A-levels, and she really aided him in overcoming his fear by simply persisting in showing love.

“I truly feel that everybody suffering from sadness or anxiety should be able to access.”

