When visiting Liverpool, there are six things that tourists constantly spend their money on.

We can’t blame the hundreds of tourists who go to Liverpool to learn about its history and culture.

The city attracts visitors from all over the world for a variety of reasons, including the Beatles, football clubs, museums, cultural venues, and more.

Thankfully, this provides a significant boost to Liverpool by bringing money into the city.

But is a vacation to Liverpool truly complete unless you buy some souvenirs or take a picture with Cilla Black?

2chill has compiled a list of items that they believe travellers will want (or need) to purchase while visiting.

Memorabilia from the Beatles

Doing anything Beatles-related is perhaps the most apparent option on the list.

A journey isn’t complete until one of the two activities is completed, whether it’s riding the Magical Mystery Tour Bus or seeing the Beatles Museum.

For most people, simply visiting Liverpool isn’t enough, so they bring a bit of the city home with them.

There are lots of places to get a fridge magnet, t-shirt, or even a figurine, thankfully.

If you’re a Beatles fan, use this guide to find out how to travel to John Lennon’s childhood home, where two classic songs were penned.

Tickets for a sporting event or a stadium tour

The city is known for its football and is home to two major Premier League clubs, with no better time to catch Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez in action.

However, you’ll have to be lucky to secure tickets, as both Liverpool and Everton games frequently sell out.

Tourists frequently purchase tickets in advance to guarantee that they receive a sense of the environment.

If not, there are stadium tours and the Shankly and Dixie Dean hotels, both of which provide glimpses into club history.

On Mathew Street, a few drinks

Mathew Street is one of, if not the most, well-known locations in Liverpool.

The Cavern Club, where The Beatles used to perform, draws tourists who want to take a photo next to John Lennon and Cilla Black sculptures to commemorate their time together.

Visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to alcohol and music genres, thanks to the abundance of bars and live music.

It would be impolite not to have one. “Summary concludes.”