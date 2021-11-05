When utilizing your own pyrotechnics, there are five things you should avoid.

Many people are preparing for a night of festive celebrations as Bonfire Night approaches.

There are lots of professional displays planned across the country, but there are a few things to take in mind if you want to throw your own at-home celebration on November 5.

Here are some things to remember, from attentively following the directions to keeping your distance, to ensure that everyone has a safe and fun night:

1. Pay attention to the directions.

It may appear self-evident: You take a match, light it, and then walk away while it bangs and fizzes. However, fireworks are explosives that must be ignited in a precise manner.

For example, how you light a roman candle differs from how you light sparkles or fountains. When used incorrectly, never think that common sense will suffice, and always read the directions.

Only purchase fireworks from authorized sellers.

2. Don’t forget to be prepared in case of a fire.

Anyone who has seen a fireworks display knows that sparks fly across the sky, sometimes trailing off as though they are on their way to land nearby.

They do it occasionally, and there’s a chance it’ll ignite a little fire.

If flames ignite something flammable, they can swiftly spread, which is obviously not ideal at a backyard fireworks display.

Make sure you have a pail of water or perhaps a hose handy to help limit the risk.

3. Stay away from the fireworks.

The fireworks are blazing brightly. Sparklers burn at around 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is 20 times hotter than boiling water, hot enough to melt some metals and cause major skin and eye injury.

As a result, it’s best to light fireworks with a taper held at arm’s length (a long firelighter). Never return to a live firework, throw it away, or keep it in your pocket. Until you’re ready to use them, store them in a sealed metal box. Place them in a pail of soft earth once they’ve been used.

Burns aren’t the only danger; hanging over an exploding firework can be deadly. After lighting fireworks, immediately back up to a safe distance.

4. Don’t forget to put on some clothes. “Summary concludes.”