When Trump was president, he slammed Biden’s vaccine mandates, claiming that “people wanted the vaccine.”

On Friday, Donald Trump chastised President Joe Biden over vaccine restrictions, saying that “people were not resisting the vaccine” when he was president.

“Since I departed, I believe people have lost faith in the Biden administration and in Biden himself. Because you have the mandate fight now, which is a tremendous struggle by the way, and you have to let people their freedoms,” Trump stated on Real America’s Voice episode The Water Cooler.

“I took the vaccination, I believe you did as well, and a lot of people did as well, and it was really effective, but you have to give people their freedom. When I was there, though, we didn’t have this argument, and there was no mention of mandates or any of the other issues that are currently being discussed. “The vaccine was in high demand,” he noted. “And it’s turned into a huge, terrible, and difficult problem.”

A majority of Americans approve Biden’s vaccine regulations, which were released earlier this month, according to polling. The regulations apply to federal employees, health-care workers, and employees at companies with 100 or more employees, affecting around 100 million people.

Previously, Trump had blamed Democrats for vaccine skepticism.

“If you remember, there were actually lines of people wanting to take it when I was president,” Trump remarked in a Fox News interview on September 13. “Now you’re in a whole different scenario, and it’s a nasty one.”

Trump was solely in charge of the vaccine’s initial release in the United States. In December 2020, the immunizations were made available, and Trump left office in January 2021.

According to a Pew Research Center poll issued in March, the number of people planning to be immunized jumped after Biden assumed office. According to the poll, 69 percent of Americans indicated they planned to receive a vaccine or had already done so, up from 60 percent in November 2020.

The poll found partisan differences, with Democrats being more likely than Republicans to desire to be vaccinated.

“Democrats are now 27 percentage points more likely than Republicans to say they intend to obtain a coronavirus vaccine or have already had one (83 percent to 56 percent). This chasm is larger than those seen at various stages in 2020,” says the report. This is a condensed version of the information.