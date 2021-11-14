When Trump officials reject subpoenas, Adam Schiff claims they feel “beyond the law.”

When officials working for former President Donald Trump resist subpoenas, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol incident, said on Sunday that they “seem to feel like they’re beyond the law.”

“The Republican Party at the top levels, that is Donald Trump and others around him, appear to believe that they are above the law, and there’s something wonderful about thumbing your nose at our government’s institutions,” he said on NBC News’ Meet the Press.

Schiff was replying to a question about whether or not he is concerned about the situation.