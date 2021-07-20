When they get home and open their door, the couple is devastated.

When a boyfriend and girlfriend returned home from Wembley, they discovered their house had been damaged and their belongings, including birthday presents, had been stolen.

The couple from St Helens went to Wembley Stadium over the weekend to witness Saints win the Challenge Cup against Castleford as part of the girlfriend’s birthday celebrations.

When the couple returned home, they were “shocked” to find various items of clothes spilled across their driveway, their patio door shattered, and multiple possessions gone.

Dad passes out while paying the tab after the family lunch at the bar.

Money and gifts for his girlfriend’s birthday were also taken, according to The Washington Newsday.

CCTV and forensic investigations have been carried out, according to Merseyside Police.

“We’d left around 7.30 a.m. Saturday morning for London,” the man explained. For my girlfriend’s birthday weekend, we arrived in London at 12 p.m. and went to Wembley Stadium to watch the rugby league final between Saints and Castleford.

“Obviously, they won, and the weekend was fantastic. We stayed in London and went home on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. or 8.30 a.m.

“As we approached, my girlfriend noticed a large amount of apparel in the driveway. The patio door window pane was damaged when we entered the residence. When we arrived upstairs, every drawer and cupboard had been flipped over to see what they could discover.

“No one was wounded or injured, which is the most important thing, but just knowing someone has been in your house or monitoring you to see when you’re out to plan what they’re going to do is enough.

“When we arrived back home, my girlfriend was in such a foul mood; we were both in shock.”

The things stolen, according to the resident, included an Xbox One with multiple games, all of his girlfriend’s birthday presents, including Versace perfume, various bottles of booze, a £50 River Island ticket, a challenge cordless drill, and a Black & Decker drill bit kit.

He estimated that replacing the valuables, repairing the damage, and installing CCTV would cost the couple over £1500.

“She had had,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”