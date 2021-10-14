When their mother was killed, their life ‘crumbled into a million pieces.’

The daughters of a woman killed by her boyfriend have described their life as “crumbling into a million pieces.”

Emergency services were summoned to an address in Twickenham Drive in Leasowe at around 10.40 a.m. on Monday, February 1 this year, where they discovered the body of Helen Joy, 54.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem indicated that she died of multiple injuries and hypothermia.

Kevin Ashton, 45, a Twickenham Drive resident, was found guilty of her murder today.

Prosecutors claim Ashton committed 121 separate exterior injuries to Helen, a mother of three, before going to buy marijuana.

He left her on a mattress, holding a brown squirrel cuddly toy, a bottle of Frosty Jack’s cider, and a photo of her former pet dog.

Ashton, 45, has denied murder, claiming that he kissed Ms Joy on the head to say goodbye and then discovered her dead the next morning.

He said the 54-year-old had been hallucinating and hitting her head on a wall at their flat in Leasowe, Wirral, and had repeatedly fallen over.

Jurors learned, however, that he had previously been convicted of common assault against Ms Joy in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

Following a five-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court, they unanimously found him guilty of murder after only two hours and 23 minutes of deliberation.

Helen’s three children have issued statements in the aftermath of their mother’s death and Kevin Ashton’s conviction for her murder.

Caisey Hyland, Helen’s youngest daughter, said: “Life before Kevin Ashton was perfect, perfect in the sense that my mother was a mother, and she was the type of mother who would be there for you, joke around with you, watch you play Xbox when she had nothing else to do in her spare time, and she always loved to be in the company of her children.”

“My mother wasn’t perfect, but she was the type of mother who would go out of her way to make you happy anytime you needed it.”

“She’d go out of her way to get anything she wanted.”

