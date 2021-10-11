When the regulations go into effect this week, contactless payments will be capped.

This week, the upper limit for contactless card payments will be increased by more than double.

From Friday, buyers will be able to pay up to £100 with contactless cards, according to UK Finance (October 15).

“Contactless payment has proven incredibly popular with customers, and a rising number of transactions are being made using contactless technology,” said David Postings, chief executive of trade association UK Finance.

“By raising the cap to £100, users will be able to pay for higher-value purchases such as their weekly shop or filling up their car with gas.”

“The payments sector has worked hard to put in place the infrastructure that will allow shops to update their payment systems and start offering this new higher limit to their customers.”

Purchases are made easier with contactless cards.

When contactless payments originally became available in 2007, they were limited to a maximum of £10. In 2012, it was raised to £20, and in 2015, it was raised to £30.

During the pandemic, the top limit was raised to £45 as a more health-conscious populace avoided using cash.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stated that it will make shopping even more convenient.

“Increasing the contactless limit will make it easier than ever to pay safely and securely, whether it’s at your favorite pub or restaurant,” he said.

“As people return to the high street, millions of payments will become easier, giving merchants and shoppers a much-needed boost.”

While shoppers can spend up to £100 in a single contactless transaction, the maximum amount that can be spent in a single day is £300.